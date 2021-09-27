Houston Weather | 7-Day forecast for Sept. 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Some wet weather coming in at least this week and there will be rounds of probably some significant showers or storms at times. We may get some heavy downpours. It all has to do with a shift in the weather pattern. There’s an area of low pressure off towards our West. Right now, water vapor is in the air, so out ahead of this, we’ve got upper atmosphere moisture coming in from the Pacific.

Over the next several days rain becomes more likely. Tuesday at about 3:00 PM could mean some scattered showers and storms are back tomorrow. Then into Wednesday and Thursday and even beyond through Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, there may be a pretty big batch of rain coming in from the West.

In addition to the wet weather, we’ve got higher humidity or moisture in the air and because of that, we could see cool mornings in the 50s and 60s like we’ve seen for several days in a row.

CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more in your 7-day forecast.