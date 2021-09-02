Houston Weather | 7-Day forecast for September 2, 2021 and Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Owners of 2021 Subaru Impreza should leave the vehicle parked. The Subaru of America has issued a "do not drive recall" for the 802 Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles.

According to the NHTSA, a lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side may fail on affected vehicles. They say if this happens, the tire could contact the wheel well, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.