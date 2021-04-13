Houston Weather – 7 day forecast has rain, storms, heavy downpours for Houston and surrounding areas

HOUSTON (CW39) Some folks will need an umbrella as they step out this morning. Right now, we’ve got some scattered showers across the area. We’ve been talking about that storm threat though and that’s going to be a bigger story for later on tonight.

So just in general, some light scattered rain, maybe some storms or so by the evening, and overnight.

For now, we’ll get through most of the day today without any real heavy downpours around here. There’s a front sitting north of us that’s been tripping up and causing some severe weather.

The end of the day yesterday had some big hail happening just northwest of Austin up to 3 inches in diameter baseball-sized hail.

😮 Check out the hail storm yesterday in Llano (about 60 mi northwest of #Austin) https://t.co/Q61UtC2iSj — CW39 Adam Krueger (@AdamKrueger) April 13, 2021

Here this morning ahead of this front we’ve got a warm and humid atmosphere with some scattered light to moderate showers going on right now. No thunderstorms around here and for most of the day you won’t have to expect any real significant thunderstorm activity. That might start happening closer to about sunset or after that tonight.

Around town this morning, rain is just kind of dotting the area here and there some commuters who will hit that rain this morning. It’s not heavy, but all it takes is a little bit of rain to slip up the roads for drivers.