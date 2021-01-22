Houston Weather – 7 day forecast with sun returning next week

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your 7-day forecast.

We aren’t tracking anything as far as widespread rainfall for the Houston area, just patchy fog.

To our south and east is where we have a stalled front and that’s where it will initiate some showers to our south.

Temperatures are in the 60s for now. Dewpoints are also in the mid-60s and in the 50s to our north.

Rain chances continue into our Saturday morning with patchy showers.

Sunday will be the rainiest time of the week.

Sunday evening, winds will push all the rain out and into our Monday, we get some sunshine and drier weather here in Houston.