HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve got some ups and downs on the 7-day forecast. We’re going from the 70’s today into 78° for tomorrow.

Then back down as that cold front makes its way back to us giving us that breezy weekend.

We’ve got some sunshine in the mix next week with a 20% chance of rain Saturday through Monday. Then a mix of sunshine and partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the 70s with lows in the 50s through Wednesday.