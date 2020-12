HOUSTON (CW39) We've been talking about the storm system bringing rain Friday, and we're still on track for that to happen. Tomorrow now on our future cast, that rain pushes right through the area Friday. It will probably pan out to where we start seeing some lighter showers Friday morning. Maybe some stronger thunderstorms by Friday afternoon and then that should clear out by Saturday. We expect a dry, cooler day on Saturday.

Saturday looks dry. Sunday could bring some rain and it's looking more likely that it will. So we have a little more confidence in the fact that we're probably going to see at least some scattered showers to deal with for the 2nd half of our weekend. So even though we have rain coming in for Friday and perhaps again on Sunday we're not expecting anything real high as far as the rain totals.