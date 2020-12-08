Houston weather – 7-Day rain potential

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re past the coldest part of the morning, but it is still pretty chilly out there. Right now, we’ve got mostly 40’s starting to turn the corner now heading to 50 degrees pretty soon. Our hour-by-hour forecast shows by 9am, we should be at 50 and then we jump up to 60 just a couple hours after that and on our way for the first time this month to some 70’s.

We will be there by the afternoon. Low 70’s with sunshine today, a gorgeous day for us.

Quiet weather continues here but towards the end of the week it’s a different story. Later in the week a storm system arrives here and it will bring some rain. It looks like mostly on Friday and into Friday night. Friday by the time rain goes away, that cold front comes in behind it so that should help clear the rain out by the weekend.

Also, it will turn colder once again by the weekend. That’s possible Friday and maybe into Saturday morning at the latest.

We see on average about a half inch or so around the Houston area so our forecast looks like this the next few days. We’ll see a lot of sunshine with quiet weather highs in the 70’s in fact it gets all the way towards upper 70’s by Wednesday to Thursday.

Still pretty warm Friday until that rain then following cold front arrives.