Our Houston forecast calls for several days with highs in the 80s, starting Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — More sunny days ahead for Houston, and most of Texas, as a dry weather pattern settles in for several days. By the weekend, high pressure moves over the Central U.S., which will bring the warmest stretch of days so far this year.

CW39 – weekend weather pattern

The last time Houston had more than two consecutive days in the 80s was the last week of December. On our 7-day forecast, we’re calling for five consecutive days in the 80s, starting Friday and continuing through Tuesday.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Next week, a storm system moves out of the Western U.S. and traverses across the nation. Locally, that means gusty south winds, higher humidity and eventually some rain.

CW39 – futurecast Wednesday

In terms of forecasting, the rain is a long way off. However, long-term models are in relatively good agreement on the timing of the rain. Also, today’s data suggests there could be a few strong thunderstorms in the mix, although there is no official severe weather threat just yet according to the Storm Prediction Center.

If you’re curious, the two main long-term models, often referred to as the “American Model” and “European Model”, show some a bit of a difference in projected rain totals. That’s to be expected this far out.

CW39 – potential rain totals next week

The American Model projects higher totals, potentially more than one inch in some spots. We’ll keep you posted as this rain event nears.