Houston Weather – A break from Heat and Humidity

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Wednesday comes with another break from the typical early August heat as Highs will generally be in the low 90s. 

Weather models put an isolated chance for rain showers in the first half of the day, and with deeper moisture available to the southwest of Houston greater opportunities for storms will set up in those areas. However, the heaviest of activity will continue to end up over the gulf. 

The area also sees a slight break from the humidity due to air filtering in from the north-northwest. However, deeper moisture attempts to push back in the forecast Thursday and Friday, likely increasing storms and rebounding temperatures, and triple digit heat index values. The National Weather Service expects Houston might end up flirting with potential heat advisory values over the weekend.

