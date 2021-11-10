Houston weather: A pair of cold fronts before the weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A strengthening storm system in the northern U.S. will spin two cold fronts through Texas over the next few days. For us, that means a chance of rain, and another round of cool temperatures.

Cold front #1 arrives Thursday morning with a brief line of showers and thunderstorms. Since it will be in and out quickly, rain totals will be held in check. We can’t rule out an inch on the high side in some spots, but most totals will probably be less than half an inch. Rain will be gone by lunch with dry and sunny weather in the afternoon.

Cold front #2 arrives late on Friday. Very spotty rain is possible before cooler air spills in from the north. We’ll see 70s during the day, then falling to around 50 Saturday morning with a brisk feel Saturday as highs will be in the 60s.

As seen on the 7-day forecast, the coldest temps arrives Sunday morning, but we’ll warm to the 70s during the day.

