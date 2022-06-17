HOUSTON (KIAH) — Yes, we’re calling mid 90s “cooler” on this Friday. Why the slight drop in temperatures? It has to do with a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon, moving south to north through Houston and Southeast Texas.

CW39 – futurecast at 4 p.m. on Friday

The rain chance is 30%, meaning we expect about 30% of the land in our region to get wet. By early evening, most or all of the rain will likely be north of Harris County, and then we’re back to dry conditions over this Father’s Day weekend.

CW39 – future pattern

A large area of high pressure is bringing high heat to much of the U.S., including all of Texas. I expect high pressure to hold for many more days. That will make it difficult for rain to form, and temperatures will also continue above the normal high of 93 this time of year.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast