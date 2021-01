HOUSTON (CW39) So maybe you're planning on heading out of the house this weekend after cold weather has had you cooped up the past couple of days. If you're making plans for the weekend, we have your forecast preview.

Nice weather is on the way, with 60's for your Saturday. Then a little bit of cloud cover moves in on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50's by that time. Off in Dallas, we're seeing those 50's for both days this weekend. A little chilly during the nighttime.