HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a couple more days with hope for much needed rain in Houston and Southeast Texas. Scattered afternoon storms are expected Thursday and Friday. This will also help limit the heat with highs “only” in the mid 90s, which is considered average for this time of year.

CW39 – futurecast Thursday afternoon

The rain will form along the sea breeze, which is a rush of air moving inland due to the land heating up quicker than the water during the day. This acts as a front and focal point for rain to form.

CW39 – futurecast Friday afternoon

The weather pattern is a bit different this weekend. Drier air, along with some Saharan dust, will sneak into the atmosphere. This will reduce the rain coverage. I’m calling for just a 20% chance Saturday, then likely no rain on Sunday. At the same time, temperatures go up a few degrees with highs in the upper 90s.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast