HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts are expected to move in from the north today. For Houston, the majority of the rain occurs between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Some of the strongest storms may drop a quick inch or two of rain in some areas today alone, which could lead to some ponding of water on the roads during the afternoon and evening commute.

A slow moving front sparks today’s storms. That same front stalls just south of Houston Friday, keeping more storms in the forecast, especially along and south of the I-10 corridor.

There are many more potential rainy days ahead for Houston and much of Texas. On average, North and Central Texas will see the highest overall totals with a large part of the state potentially seeing 5″ or more. This won’t eradicate the drought, but it’ll certainly help in the short term. For some perspective on how dry it has been in other areas: Austin has gone 51 consecutive days without rain. That streak ends today.

Throughout this wet stretch, temperatures will be cooler-than-normal for August. In fact, I think our odds of reaching 100 are very low for the rest of this year! Certainly throughout the next 10 days or so.

