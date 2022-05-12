Increased ozone levels for a few more days along with near-record highs in the 90s

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’re in the middle of a stretch of “air quality alert” days in Houston, Galveston and surrounding areas. These are fairly common in the summer as ozone levels rise when we have hot and sunny weather with light winds.

CW39 – air quality alert

According to the TCEQ, our air quality could reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, which means those with heart/lung disease, seniors and children may want to limit outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon. TCEQ predicts similar ozone levels each day through at least Saturday.

Now, as far as our current heat wave, it’s here to stay for many more days. However, temperatures cooled off nicely Thursday morning with many areas in the 60s thanks to drier air. It’ll be sunny with low 90s by the afternoon, but at least there won’t be much of a heat index. It may feel only one or two degrees hotter than the actual temperatures.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Our 7-day forecast shows more 90s ahead, with several days where we could potentially tie or top the daily record highs. Saturday afternoon and evening there MIGHT be an isolated shower or storm, but most areas stay dry.

NOAA’s 8 to 14 day outlook (May 19-25)

Beyond the next 7 days, we expect very similar weather conditions. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shows likely warmer than normal temperatures continuing for Texas and the South through May 25th.