Houston Weather – Air quality for allergy sufferers

HOUSTON (CW39) Our air quality index is looking good today and it’s going to remain that way.

If you’re someone who suffers from those allergies, this is the better side of that.

It will be warmer than we are going to get today with another day of some beautiful conditions, and mostly sunny skies as winds start to pick up just a little bit.

Later on today, we’ll see 44 degrees tonight. Then it’s mostly clear skies. Winds start to shift from the south southwest but still moving in a calm pace.

We’re looking at 72 degrees tomorrow.