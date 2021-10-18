Houston Weather | Air quality forecast

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Air quality in Houston today, will be moderate. For those sensitive to the air, limit your time outdoors.

A small number of unusually sensitive people who have some health concerns when getting outdoors may have to be careful when enjoying some activities today.

CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has your full air quality forecast for Monday October 18.

