HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread thunderstorms will move through Houston and Southeast Texas Friday afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather, meaning there could be hail, strong winds and even a few brief tornadoes.

There will likely be at least a few showers Friday morning, potentially making for some wet roads during the Friday morning commute. However, the main high-impact round of thunderstorms is expected to move from west to east in the afternoon.

Futurecast 2 p.m. Friday

Futurecast 4 p.m. Friday

Futurecast Friday 6 p.m.

Futurecast Friday 8 p.m.

By Friday evening, the main round will have passed, but some scattered showers and thunderstorms could linger. The chance goes from nearly 100% in the afternoon to 40% in the evening during game one of the World Series.

Unlike the last round of rain that blew through Houston Monday night, this round will include heavy rain. Rain totals over one inch will be common, and some areas could potentially get more than two inches. This may lead to some street flooding.

Forecast rain totals through Friday evening