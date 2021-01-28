Houston Weather – Allergy report, 7-day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve got the dry air in our forecast, and we’ve also got this.

The allergy report showing that the cedar pollen is way up there. Elm as high as well, and we’ve got molds in the medium range. Of course a lot of that cedar stirred up from the winds we had yesterday. Now those winds are lower today. Wind speeds are down. But still it’s a little gusty, especially along the coast right now, with 20 mile per hour winds for Galveston. As we go through the day today, winds should average around 5 to 10 or so still out of the north today.

However, the direction of the wind is changing, which is going to gradually change our weather the next few days. So starting today, we see a return to a southeast wind tomorrow.

Humidity starts going up a little bit at that point and it will be more muggy by Saturday with a stronger south breeze and that’s going to be happening right out ahead of a front that comes in on Saturday night. Also right ahead of that front some rain will be possible.

So taking a look ahead now to future cast, skipping over the next couple of days because not much going on other than some scattered clouds.

We’re looking at Saturday morning into midday. So yes, there’s a rain chance Saturday, mostly though, in the afternoon, there could be a sprinkle here and there in the morning, but it’s more so an afternoon scattered rain type of thing.

At 4:00pm on Saturday, there’s that front going through Saturday night so still some showers maybe a late Saturday evening. All that will clear out as we go through Saturday night.

Then we’re back to seeing some sunshine and drier air on Sunday.

So today’s going to be cool and we’re only topping out around 60 degrees.

Another cold one tonight as we fall to near 40 tomorrow morning starting to warm up a little bit more tomorrow and then even warmer on Saturday in the 70’s out ahead of this front. Now again this is going to knock the humidity out of here and clear out the rain and the clouds.

It does drop our temperatures a little but not a whole lot on Sunday.

Still good looking day right there in the upper 60’s and we’ll see sort of typical January temperatures to start next week with 40’s in the mornings and 60’s in the afternoons.