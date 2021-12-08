Houston Weather | Allergy Report for Dec. 8 and 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The weekend is almost here with a big warm up and cool down ahead, but today, allergens are in the air. There are weeds at moving from yesterday into this morning or sitting at medium level. This time, ragweed is not the culprit. It is sage getting us through this Wednesday.
Grasses and tree both sitting at low levels and mold spores are coming in high.
Here is your 7-Day forecast…
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.