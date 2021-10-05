Houston Weather | Allergy report for Oct. 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — We’ve had a lot of smiles on our faces these last couple of days. Will it stick around? We’re going to have a week of that beautiful weather. Moving into Tuesday from Monday, we’re trading in some of that tree pollen for a little bit of that mold.

We have dropped from that high zone for trees down to a medium. Most of that tree pollen is going to come from that elm in the air. As far as weeks, still sitting high for Tuesday, and that’s just due to that ragweed and against mold, going from that low level back up too high. Grass is again for this Tuesday sitting alone.