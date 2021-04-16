Houston Weather – Allergy Report, weekend and 7-day forecast

Spring is here and so is allergy season

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has this look at your allergy report, weekend and 7-day forecast.

Your allergy report for the last four days have mold and tree in that medium level. They’ve since leveled off from high where they started off.

Air quality is still moderate today through through the weekend.

It’s 73 today. As for the weekend, cooler temperatures roll in to the 60’s to get our Saturday started. High 60s for Sunday and partly cloudy.

Next week, we’re back in the 70’s with lows in the 50s and no rain in sight. We’ll also see a warm up by the end of next week.

