Houston Weather – Amarillo could see snow ahead of rain, amid chilly drought

HOUSTON (CW39) Meteorologist Chris Martin from our sister station in Amarillo, Texas joined us this morning. Like us, they’ve also been watching the storm system approach. They’re already seeing some rain, but could use more. Amarillo is in the middle of drought, especially for western counties, so rain in the forecast is good news.

It’s good news to see it actually finally move this way. It’s been a very nice week, but unfortunately we’ve got a lot of dry air in place so the system for today is just an increase of cloud cover. It’s actually be about as nice as it was yesterday and then tonight, maybe a few sprinkles trying to get some light snow into tomorrow morning. But then the other side of this system comes in on Saturday night. Tomorrow actually be in the 40’s instead, and I wish we had better chance for more moisture, it’s just not in the cards this time around and then once the system you know gets to you folks very jealous of the amount of rain all be seeing here in the next couple days. Meteorologist Chris Martin

Houston is expected to get maybe about a half inch or so over the next week. It’s not a great deal of rain but certainly a half inch there in Amarillo would certainly help things out quite a bit.

As for Amarillo’s drought status, things look much worse as you go south of Amarillo around west Texas. Last Wednesday, they had snow go through and the northeastern part of the panel part of their viewing area.

They actually got 12 inches of snow and that system and parts of Amarillo’s northern counties that northern Texas panhandle, Oklahoma pan handle, actually got completely out of the drought where’s Amarillo’s southwestern counties that had the least amount of moisture this year and just got even worse. There in Amarillo they are kind of in between those extremes.

But as far as it’s concerned, Amarillo is about 7 and a half inches down from their average rainfall total up to this point in the year. Snowfall would help with that but they’ve just been “nickel and dimes by the atmosphere” this season.

So what happens with the temperatures as the storm systems roll on by is of course it warms up ahead of them and then you get the colder air usually wrapping around the backside. In the process, temperatures go pretty wild over the next several days.

There in Amarillo, it’s all winter weather just lacking the moisture. So tomorrow, Amarillo temperatures drop off little bit more than 20 degrees for daytime highs. Morning lows get back to the 20’s and wind chills creep back to in the teens.

Then on Saturday, what’s ‘crazy’ is Amarillo will have dry air moving in with the system that the sky will clear out. They’ll get sunshine and will get almost to average for this time of year. Saturday night, Amarillo can expect the next round of snow and fast moving at that. They’re not even expecting even up to maybe one or 2 inches of snow for the few get snow on Saturday night. Then on Monday Amarillo is back up to 6 to 10 degrees warmer than average. The weather around the high plains in Texas is crazy in general, but certainly are showing it.