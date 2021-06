HOUSTON (KIAH) Tonight is the night where TxDOT crews will be closing the 69/59 NB ramp to I-610 W loop NB until further notice.

The closure was initially scheduled for a week ago, but was postponed due to weather. Commuters in and around the Galleria area will see delays building on all side streets starting tonight at 9 P.M. TxDOT won't open the new ramp until 2022.