Last heat advisory for awhile? Increased rain Thursday should keep temperature below 100

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Heat advisories have become the norm lately, and Wednesday is no exception. The afternoon will be dangerously hot with high temperatures around 100 degrees. With the humidity, it could feel as hot as 110 degrees.

CW39 – heat advisory Wednesday

Assuming Houston reaches 100 today, it’ll be the 6th consecutive day of 100 or hotter, which will be a tie for the 13th longest streak of 100s for Houston (since records began in the 1800s).

What about rain? As we’ve been talking about this week, a slow-moving low in the northern Gulf of Mexico will produce heavy rain in parts of LA, MS, AL, FL, GA, SC and NC.

CW39 – NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook

This low will likely send a wave of scattered rain our way Thursday, which will be our best rain chance day for the foreseeable future.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast