Highs in the 90s every day this week, feeling hotter with increasing humidity

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our summer-like weather continues this week with several more days in the 90s. Humidity will also gradually increase, meaning it’ll feel a little hotter than the actual temperatures. Heat index values of 95-100 will be common during the afternoons all week long.

CW39 – Tuesday’s pattern

High pressure is keeping the jet stream far to our north, meaning cooler air is staying away. By the end of this week, an area of low pressure will help push cooler air southward.

CW39 – Saturday’s pattern

We don’t expect a big drop in temperatures, but this front will finally bring some potential rain back to Greater Houston, along with a slight cool down.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Seeing as it’s five to six days out, the timing and strength of the front could change between now and then. We’ll keep you posted here, and on CW39 every morning from 5:30 to 9:30.