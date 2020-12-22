Houston Weather – Arctic air, -30° moving in, 37° Christmas morning

HOUSTON (CW39) Nationwide temperatures show that we have very few spots below freezing up north, which is kind of out of the norm. As we look further north, Arctic air is on the move this week. It’s coming down through the north central U.S. and parts of the Midwest as well.

It’s not just that is going to arrive, but it’s coming with some very strong winds. There’s a huge area under high wind warnings as wind gusts over the next day or so could be up toward 65 miles per hour. That’s not storm winds. That’s just wind bringing cold.

Wind chills as low as 30 below 0 over the next day or two so will develop far north. That’s all coming with the system working its way across the northern U.S. It’s that same front that gets here by the end of the day tomorrow. Ahead of that we get some possible rain. Maybe even a few storms as the front goes through.

So Thursday, Christmas Eve, we’re going find some colder temperatures.

it will be really cold up in the north central part of the country that starts pushing through the Ohio valley, Midwest and near the northeast by Christmas day and actually that cold air all the way down through south Florida where they’re going to see some cool temperatures on Christmas.

Now around here again we’ve got mild air today up, to about 71. Pretty mild overnight tonight, not nearly as cold. Then 70’s again. Wednesday, we’re going to start to see some scattered light rain tomorrow morning. Maybe then a few storms popping up tomorrow afternoon and early evening. Then it all gets cleared out of here with a front that’s going bring a breeze. Then that’s going bring temperatures down in the 50’s.

For Christmas morning, we’ve got a low of 37 degrees. So it is going to be a cold start to Christmas. But by the afternoon up to about 63. Then a warm-up coming as we get into our weekend.

As we look into next week we’ve got temperatures going into the 60’s once again with another front probably coming in late Sunday into Monday.