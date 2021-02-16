Houston Weather – Are you over or under the freezing line? CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger puts Harris County on thin ice

HOUSTON (CW39) – Widespread wet weather is guaranteed. The only question has been: where will the dividing line between rain and freezing rain be?

I like what I’m seeing. By that, I mean I’m finally seeing good agreement among models of the location of the freezing line. As seen on the attached images, it appears that the worst of the ice will be north and west of Houston. However, metro Houston still has potential for freezing rain. CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger

A reminder, freezing rain falls as liquid and freezes on contact with anything that’s cold enough.

Finally, another round of less-widespread freezing rain will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That also appears to be targeting areas north and west of Houston.

After Thursday, we’re done with precipitation. However, it will be freezing cold Thursday night and Friday night. Keep that in mind if power outages continue.

Also, this is why you don’t want to drive tonight…

Hey #Houston, this is why you should avoid the roads tonight. pic.twitter.com/9jNqr3OnuX — CW39 Adam Krueger (@AdamKrueger) February 15, 2021