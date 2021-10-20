HOUSTON (KIAH) – Fall was nice while it lasted. Not only is it warmer now, but it’s also getting more humid. That means we have to drag out the dreaded “heat index” term again, meaning the humidity will make it feel warmer than the actual temperatures.

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will top out in the mid 80s, but it could feel as hot as 88 to 91. It gets even hotter Thursday when upper 80s will feel like low 90s. Very little change in that department Friday and this weekend.

KIAH

With the increase in moisture, the return of rain is inevitable. Our 7-day forecast shows relatively low chances, but still a chance this weekend. It’s the type of setup that will only produce a few showers, and perhaps a storm or two. Overall, rain totals will be on the low side averaging less than a quarter of an inch.

Extending our outlook on the 10-day forecast, things potentially look a little more interesting next week.

KIAH

We think a Pacific tropical storm will form in the next few days south of Mexico. It could move northward into Texas next week. (Remember when remnants of Hurricane Pamela hit Texas last week?) This could bring rain Tuesday into Wednesday, then possibly a cold front behind it. We’ll know more about this setup in the next few days. Keep checking back.