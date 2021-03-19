Houston weather – beautiful weekend, rain returns next week

This week’s storm system brought more severe storms to our east. The image below shows storm reports from the last 24 hours, with many reports of damaging winds, hail and even a confirmed tornado in Georgia.

As that system heads out to the Atlantic, very quiet weather holds in the middle of the nation, including here at home. We’ll see plenty of sun this weekend with cool nights and pleasant days.

So, what’s up next? A west coast storm system is our next “thing”, meaning the next change in our weather.

It holds off until next work week, bringing a couple days of potential rain. As it looks now, severe storms are not expected.