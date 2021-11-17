Sweater weather returns Thursday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One last warm autumn day today with temperatures topping 80 degrees this afternoon. A Thursday morning cold front will make for a breezy and cool Thursday with highs in the 60s, followed by 40s Thursday night.

KIAH

As for rain, scattered showers are possible during the very early morning hours, mostly between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., then it’s dry for the rest of the day. Rain totals will be less than a quarter of an inch in most areas.

What about the wind? It’ll be a bit breezy today with winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Winds do a 180, blowing in from the north Thursday at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.

KIAH

These winds will make for a much cooler day with temps stuck in the 60s Thursday, then dropping to the 40s by sunrise Friday. Skies should clear Thursday night, meaning the lunar eclipse (which peaks at 3:02 a.m.) should be visible.

KIAH

We’ll warm back to 70s this weekend ahead of the next front on Sunday night.