HOUSTON (KIAH) — Winter is back, for now. After 80 degrees Thursday, the wind is making it feel like 20s Friday morning. It’ll warm to mid and upper 50s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The weather improves over the weekend as it warms up a bit and winds relax. However, a pair of storm systems will move across the U.S. next week. This will bring more changing weather our way.

CW39

Temps surge back to 70s Monday and Tuesday ahead of our first cold front Tuesday night. This one is making for a tricky forecast as it appears it may stall nearby on Wednesday. That means you may see a large swing in the forecast temperatures at that time, all depending on where the front stops. We’re also expecting some scattered rain during this weather transition.

CW39

As it looks now, a second area of low pressure and cold front swing through Texas Thursday. Again, this will bring potential rain, and colder air.

CW39

Despite multiple rain-chance days next week, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggests rain amounts won’t be terribly high in our region, likely averaging half an inch or less over the next 7 days.

CW39 7-day forecast