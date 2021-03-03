Houston Weather – Car wash forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Good morning and happy Wednesday! CW39 Houston Meteorologist Star Harvey here! We are putting the spring showers on pause and bringing out the sun today. Throughout most parts of southeast Texas, expect to step out into mostly clear conditions.

We’re going to see a 41 degrees currently at IAH and 34 degrees in the Conroe area. Other temperatures coming in from the lower to upper 40’s.

As for your car wash forecast, today and tomorrow, go ahead and get that car washed before we start to see some of those spring showers return on Friday. They’re due to hit here in the later evening hours Friday, so if you like to play it risky, go ahead and get that car wash done during the morning hours on Friday as well.

Highs for today coming in the 60’s up to 69 degrees.