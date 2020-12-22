Houston Weather – Christmas Star, Grand Conjunction still visible as today officially begins Winter Solstice

HOUSTON (CW39) People across the country spent the last few nights staring up at the sky to catch a glimpse of the Great Conjunction or Christmas Star. Photographer Michael James from our sister station talked to the director of the famous Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to explain this historic happening.

Today is the Winter Solstice officially. The first day of winter. It happens every year of course, but this is in winter solstice with a bonus. The 2020 winter solstice comes with a great conjunction. That’s a conjunction of the 2 planets.

Jupiter and Saturn which are going to appear now closer to each other in the sky. It’s been 800 years since this has happened. People seem to be associating this conjunction with the Christmas Star. That’s just because this happens by chance to be falling close to Christmas.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!