Houston Weather – Christmas star, ‘Grand Conjunction’ visible at 5:27pm

HOUSTON (CW39) About the Christmas Star or the Great Conjunction. What that means is that Jupiter and Saturn will be right next to each other in the sky. They will be so close that they almost look like one single bright planet out there.

If you look to the southwest just after sunset, which is scheduled for 5:27p.m. today, look towards where the sun is setting. You can expect to see a bright spot in the sky this evening right after sunset. That is Christmas star.

It hasn’t been visible in 800 years and won’t be visible again until 2080 so get the whole family together and have a look.