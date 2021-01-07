Houston Weather – Close call for sleet and snow Sunday

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve got a long stretch of cool temperatures for several days all the way into next week and not only cool but there’s some wet weather coming in on Sunday.

Cool and wet at the same time could be an issue for those north of Houston. We think there could be a close call Sunday into Sunday night with a little sleet and snow north of the Houston area.

This big storm system is moving away from Texas right now. On the backside of it, we’ve got a cool north breeze – right now winds are at about 16mph. That’s going to make for a chilly feel as you step out this morning. It’s 48 in Houston right now feels a but feels a little colder with that. Today we’ll see temperatures no warmer than the 50’s this afternoon so it is jacket or coat weather all day long.