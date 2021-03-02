Houston Weather – Clouds, rain, clearing for sunshine till Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) Here this morning in Houston, we have some folks in the 40’s out there right now. Some cloud cover and maybe a few spots are still getting a little drizzle for the next hour or 2. But finally for the first time in a week we’re going to see the skies clearing out really nicely by midday and afternoon we’ll have mostly sunny conditions by this afternoon and that will allow our temperatures to warm into the lower part of the 60’s. So kind of cool still for March, but decent today, and we’ll see improving weather the next few days.

Clouds. Rain. All getting out of here later today sunshine clear tonight – cold tonight as well though, but then another sunny day tomorrow. Then heading into Thursday when it still looks like a mostly sunny day. We’ve got a nice little stretch three days in a row here. We’ll finally see plenty of sunshine for us. Today is going to be cool for this time of year but better than yesterday’s we have to run 63. Overnight tonight, our coldest night out of the next several.

We’ll get down to the low 40’s with those clear skies. Tomorrow is looking perfect with sunshine and temperatures rising into the upper 60’s.