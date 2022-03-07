HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s one of those weeks where you’ll want to stay weather aware as we’re facing multiple weather changes. It’s all starting this morning with a cold front passing by. This is bringing scattered rain in the morning, then we’re dry by late-morning and the rest of the day. However, it will be cloudy, breezy and chilly with temperatures in the 50s all day.

CW39 forecast high temperatures

Rain comes right back on Tuesday with a disturbance passing by. In fact, Tuesday’s rain will cover more ground and will be a little heavier than Monday’s. Also, it will be even colder with highs near 50 degrees.

Drier and warmer weather settles in mid-week, but beware, a stronger cold front looms at the end of the week.

CW39 7-day forecast

Friday’s cold front will likely bring a light freeze to parts of Southeast Texas by Saturday morning. I’m calling for a low of 33 in Houston (in the city), but rural areas mainly west and north will be colder. The front also brings very strong winds from the north, and some brief rain as it arrives. Certainly a chilly first weekend of spring break!

Finally, remember that daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 13th. That means the clocks go ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. We lose an hour of sleep, and sunrise and sunsets will be one hour later. On Monday, March 14th, sunrise will be at 7:32 a.m., and sunset will be at 7:29 p.m.