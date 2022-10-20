HOUSTON (KIAH) — You’ll need the layers today as Houston starts cold in the 40s, but warms to the 80s in the afternoon. It’s the beginning of a much warmer weather pattern that lasts through the weekend.

Houston forecast high temperatures

South winds gradually increase in the next few days, which will boost our temperatures and slowly increase the humidity. In fact, Saturday and Sunday will be quite breezy with gusts over 20 mph.

As it gets more humid, nights will warm significantly. By Sunday morning, lows are near 70 degrees.

Houston 10-day forecast

The next weather change we’re watching is potential rain early next work week. It’s a complex setup that models are still differing on. There likely will be rain for much of Greater Houston at some point between Monday and Wednesday. The timing hinges on the arrival of a cold front, and whether or not it meets up with a passing area of low pressure. Another factor is moisture from the remnants of Tropical Depression 19-E in the Pacific, which could soon be a hurricane as it heads into Mexico. Keep checking back for updates as we continue to refine the forecast.