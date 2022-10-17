HOUSTON (KIAH) — Time to break out the sweaters and jackets as Houston’s weather makes a huge shift. After 90s this past weekend, a cold front arrives Monday with rain and cooler air gradually moving in.

Rain will be most likely in the morning, then tapering in the afternoon with nothing more than a few isolated showers mixed within the clouds. Strong storms and heavy rain are not expected.

Temperatures will hold close to 70 degrees all day, and winds will gust over 20 mph at times today and tomorrow.

Houston’s coolest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s along with sunshine and dry air. The nights will be especially chilly with lows in the 40s Tuesday night and Wednesday night. After these crisp days more common for late-November, Thursday is a transition day towards a warmer and more humid pattern Friday through Sunday.