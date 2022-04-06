HOUSTON (KIAH) — A cold front is moving through Texas Wednesday morning, with expected arrival in Houston late morning to midday. We have warm and muggy air in place ahead of the front, along with some patchy dense fog along the coast and bays. A dense fog advisory expires at 9 a.m.

CW39 – forecast wind gusts Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday afternoon will be sunny, cooler and breezy. Wind gusts from the north could reach 30 mph or above at times. After Tuesday’s near-record high of 90, Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

CW39 – forecast wind gusts Thursday afternoon

Breezy north winds continue Thursday, but with even lower humidity, Southeast Texas faces an elevated fire weather risk.

CW39 – fire weather watch Thursday

With drier air comes a string of sunny and pleasant days, along with much cooler nights with lows in the 40s, especially Thursday night to Friday morning.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Strong south winds crank up on Sunday, and those Gulf winds continue for several days. This helps set the stage for an unsettled weather pattern next week. We could see a few showers Sunday, with better chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. As of now, it looks possible that a few of those storms could be strong. We’ll be watching and will keep you updated as next week nears.