Houston Weather – Cold Front brings storms Wednesday afternoon

HOUSTON (CW39) Cloud cover has increased through the night with temperatures staying slightly milder in the middle 50s. Today’s morning commute will include the chance for some pockets of light rain scattered throughout Southeastern Texas.

Although, our better chance for heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms arrives during the afternoon. We will time stamp the passing of the front to occur between 2-7:00 PM.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased our threat for severe weather to a slight risk. This means that storms that do develop have the chance of reaching severe limits. Gusty to damaging winds cannot be ruled out along with the development of a brief spin up tornado.

Heavy rainfall could cause moments of hold ups on the roadways within stronger thunderstorms. If the front slows and we see a band of heavy rain along the boundary start to train over the same location for a prolonged period of time, this will also increase our threat for flash flooding and street flooding to occur. Widespread rain totals will be on the order of 0.5-1.0 inches with localized pockets of higher amounts closer to 1.5-2.0 inches.

Conditions begin to improve after sunset tonight. Cooler temperatures will be seen come tomorrow afternoon. Highs for Thursday will reach upper 50s under sunny skies. After today we shift our focus to the next system that will be arriving this weekend. A strong cold core low is expected to form along the coast. Models are still battling it out with the fine tune details of the event, but there is chatter about possible winter weather reaching portions of central and southern Texas. This will be something we watch closely come the end of this week. As for now cold rain is in the forecast for Sunday. Morning temperatures for the beginning of next week will dip into the 30s.

