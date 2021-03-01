Houston Weather – Cold front, showers in Houston Monday forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve actually already reached our high temperature for this Monday at 72 degrees. We’ve been holding steady all throughout the early morning hours. Normally around between 2 and 4pm, never we reach our highest temperature for the day. Looking at that dropping from 70’s all the way down into the 50’s just after our lunch time hour.

So showers and clouds are going to be in the forecast for today. As we take a look at our satellite and radar, we are seeing a lot of green across the state of Texas for today. Most of the state of Texas is seeing those rain showers at the time being.

A closer look at the Houston area shows that we have some showers pushing into town right now, just off to our northwest and just to the northwest of Katy. That’s where that front is going to be setting up Monday morning, so we have that cold front on the way. It’s setting just to areas of our northwest Katy and Conroe.

We’re already seeing that temperature drop as of this morning and we are seeing around a 10 degree temperature range from Houston and going up to Conroe to that threat knocking on our door this morning. Some areas are already 20 degrees cooler than what they we were at this time yesterday. In Houston we’re at exactly the same temperature we were at this time yesterday. But that is changing. Change will be happening very shortly for us throughout the show between 6-10am.