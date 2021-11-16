Houston weather: cold fronts keep coming

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Changing weather is to be expected this time of year, and this week is no exception as another cold front is on the way. It will likely arrive in Houston very early Thursday morning. Before it gets here, we’ll be warm with increasing humidity.

Tuesday’s temps will peak in the lower part of the 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Note the breezy south winds up around 15 mph during the day.

Wednesday will be very similar with breezy south winds, but potentially even a tad warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

The cold front moves in early Thursday morning, probably a little before sunrise. No major rain is expected, but some brief scattered showers and storms will be possible for a couple of early-morning hours.

Behind the front, breezy north winds bring a brisk feel with Thursday’s highs in the 60s, then dropping to 40s Thursday night to Friday morning.

What about the weekend? Overall, it looks quite nice with pleasant temperatures. As for rain, it’s possible we see a few showers late Sunday, but most of the rain probably holds off until late Sunday night or Monday morning as that’s when the next cold front is expected.

Finally, for what it’s worth, long term models are hinting at a possible third cold front around Thanksgiving. The timing can (and probably will) change between now and then. Stay tuned for updates.