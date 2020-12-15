Houston Weather – Cold temperatures, rain expected

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re looking at some cold temperatures today and again some scattered showers throughout the day today. After late afternoon early evening, any rain we might see today will be gone. Tonight, we’ve got a breezy cold front coming in, so that’s going to bring the rain out of here and some drier air in. That’s also going to bring another round of colder air. Then we’re talking about some near freezing temperatures by Wednesday night. Maybe in the city we stay just barely above freezing Wednesday night. Other areas outside the city may see temps just a little bit colder, and may see a couple spots freezing.

Right now it is cold out there. We’ve got some 40’s. 44 currently in Houston. Today, it’s not going to warm up that much especially with that cloud cover which is going to hold from Houston eastward.

As you go farther west though, there will be a little more sunshine. That’s where we’ll see slightly warmer temperatures but not by much. Some 50’s. Maybe near 60 degree highs as you go much farther west of Houston.

So again not an ideal day to day cloud cover cold. Some scattered rain and then even colder air is coming.