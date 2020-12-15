Houston Weather – Cold week here as “Nor’easter” develops along east coast

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re looking at some cloudy and eventually maybe some wet weather coming in today. Also cold temperatures Tuesday as well. We’ll top out at the warmest in the low 50’s this afternoon. Right now we’ve got some 40’s out there so winter coat kind of weather.

Today and maybe later, an umbrella will be needed. Right now, there’s no rain out there but by late morning on through the afternoon, some scattered light showers and maybe a few pockets of moderate showers will be a possibility. So we have to get through that today.

We’ll get the sunshine back by tomorrow.

But we’ve got a storm system that’s going to create quite a mess over various parts of the country. Over the next couple of days, there’s an area of low pressure that could drop up to 3 to 6 inches of snow in parts of Oklahoma today.

Oklahoma city included, is in an area under a winter storm warning and that same system is pushing eastward. This is going to be making big weather headlines across the country. It strengthens near the east coast turning into what would be called a “Nor’easter” with some high winds and some heavy snow and you see there could be up to 18 to 24 inches. That stretches from the Virginias up through parts of Pennsylvania into New Jersey as well. A lot of that’s going to be happening Wednesday into Thursday, maybe by Thursday morning.

We expect to have some amazing images coming out of that part of the country.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!