Houston Weather – Colorado snow sending rain our way

HOUSTON (CW39) Colorado is dealing with more snow and Brooks Garner from our sister station tells us more about that and the system heading our way.

It’s typically the snowiest month of the year in the Denver area. They had several inches yesterday. And a big blizzard last week. More snow is expected tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Snowfall totals in Denver are only around 3-4 inches, but this time of year, it’s heavy and wet snow.

With temperatures below freezing at night, it could stick to those roads pretty quickly. Making it dangerous for drivers.

That area is still in the midst of an extreme drought so any moisture is good moisture. They’re looking forward to the spring thaw.

That system is heading our way, which means more thunderstorms in the forecast.