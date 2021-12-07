HOUSTON (KIAH) — A cool feel settles in to Houston, at least for one day, as Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 60s, which is very close to normal for this time of year. However, substantial warming takes place the next few days with temps peaking above 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. In fact, parts of Texas will see 90s ahead of the next cold front.

Houston’s records to beat… December 9th (Thursday): 84 in 2019. December 10th (Friday): 83 in 1939.

KIAH

For now, it appears our next front arrives early in the day on Saturday. The front will bring breezy winds and dropping temperatures throughout the day. By Saturday night, the coldest air since March arrives in Southeast Texas.

KIAH

As for rain, some scattered showers are possible Thursday and Friday. A more organized line of rain will sweep through Saturday morning along the cold front, then the rest of Saturday will be dry.