Houston Weather – Cool Monday morning, 70’s this afternoon

HOUSTON (CW39) Good Monday morning to you! Chief meteorologist, Adam Krueger here at 6:00am

Coming off of that perfect weather for the weekend, things are starting to change a little bit as we start this Monday.

First of all, we have some cloud cover back and it’s going to be pretty cloudy throughout the day today. Wind speeds are in single digits this morning, but they’ll be going up to close to the 20 mile per hour range later today.

That is a gulf breeze kicking up that’s going to set the stage for some rain coming our way. Temperatures will be heading into the 70’s this afternoon.

Right now if you’re heading out the door, it is kind of cool. At least up to the north we’ve got 53 right now in Splendora. 55 in the Woodlands and gradually a little milder as you head farther south. For example, Sugar Land is at 63 right now and then down towards the coast Galveston is currently at 62.

So basically just a mix of 50’s 60’s at the moment, but it will be another pleasant temperature day today with highs in the middle 70’s, maybe a few upper 70’s at the warmest.