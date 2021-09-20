Houston Weather | Cool nights on the way this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have a couple of very warm days today and tomorrow we’ll feel like we’re in the 90s. It may feel like 100° or hotter with the humidity. Then we’ve got our front that comes late in the day Tuesday. Brief storms possible with it. Then a string of days where there are going to be cool nights and mornings lows in those 60s highs in the 80s.

Out in the rural areas, there will be spots cooler than that, so it will feel very nice. During the day, it will be pretty warm but dry.

Then our upcoming weekend will be really pleasant. Great weather! Just wait till after Tuesday to wash your car where we have several days of dry weather after that.